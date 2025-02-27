Sule urges Fadnavis to rope in CBI or SIT for Mahadev Munde murder probe

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Thursday urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to expedite the Mahadev Munde murder probe by involving the CBI or a special investigation team (SIT).

In a letter to the CM, the Baramati MP said Munde, a resident of Parli in Beed district, was abducted on October 19, 2023, and his murder was confirmed on October 22 that year. Despite the passage of over a year, those behind the crimes have not yet been apprehended, she said.

“Such delay has caused distress to Munde’s family and raised concerns about the effectiveness of the investigation,” said the NCP (SP) leader.

The Lok Sabha member also called for an impartial probe under the supervision of senior officials and requested that the case be handed over to either the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or an SIT.

She also highlighted the allegations by Munde’s family that influential persons were obstructing justice and that they had received threats for pursuing the matter.

As per Sule’s letter, on January 10, 2024, Munde’s family received threatening calls from unidentified persons. Sule urged the government to investigate these threats and take action.

The MP also said that cracking the case was essential to maintaining public confidence and "protecting Maharashtra’s reputation".

In the past few months, Beed district has been under the spotlight after the murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Santosh Deshmukh was abducted, tortured, and killed on December 9, 2024, allegedly for attempting to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy company in the district.

The opposition has been targeting Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde after his close aid Walmik Karad was arrested in an extortion case allegedly linked to the sarpanch's murder.