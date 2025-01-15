Sule wants ED probe in Karad's bank accounts; his flat near Pune city gets property tax notice

Pune, Jan 15 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday sought to know why no one is talking about amount seized from bank accounts of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde's associate Walmik Karad, an extortion case accused, and said the ED should took into it.

The Lok Sabha MP from Baramati in Pune district thanked the BJP-led Mahayuti government for invoking the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) against Karad, who is facing the extortion case linked to the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, last month.

Interacting with the media, the NCP (SP) working president said, "Nobody is talking about amount seized from Karad's accounts. Why the ED (Enforcement Directorate) is not involved in the case? We are thankful to the government for slapping the MCOCA on him. The accused involved in the case should be given the death penalty." Sule demanded that Munde, minister and NCP legislator from Parli in Beed district, tender his resignation from the cabinet after the arrest of his associate, who is currently in police custody.

Meanwhile, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Wednesday issued a notice to Karad over non-payment of more than Rs 1 lakh in property tax related to a flat, which the civic body said, he owns in the industrial township.

The tax department has fixed the notice on the door of the flat located in a housing society in Pimpri-Chinchwad town in Pune district and warned of further action if the dues were not paid.

The notice issued by the civic body states that the property located at Park Street at Aundh Road belongs to Walmik Baburao Karad and (his wife) Manjili Walmikrao Karad.

Property tax amounting to Rs 1.08 lakh was pending against the flat, it said.

In a related development, BJP MLA Suresh Dhas has alleged Karad owns five flats and seven shops in Pune. PTI COR RSY