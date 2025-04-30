Sule welcomes caste-census; says it will help decide on quota demands of various caste groups

Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's decision to conduct a caste-census, and said the move will help the government take a decision on the demands of reservation of various caste groups.

In a major decision, the Union government on Wednesday announced that caste enumeration will be included in the forthcoming census exercise in a "transparent" manner.

In a post on X, Sule said, "Finally, today, the central government has decided to conduct a caste-wise census. This decision will shed new light on the exact number of various castes in the country and their status." "We welcome this decision and sincerely thank the central government. It is hoped that this process will be started at the earliest and completed within the stipulated time," the Lok Sabha member from Baramati said.

The NCP (SP) working president said for many years, her party had been continuously demanding a caste-wise census through various platforms, including Parliament. PTI PR NP