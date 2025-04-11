Sule writes to Union minister Shekhawat over Devgiri Fort fire, suggests five point plan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 11 (PTI) NCP (SP) working president and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Friday suggested a five point plan to avoid incidents like the Devgiri Fort fire.

The fire on Tuesday morning had impacted a large part of the fort and damaged the Baradari located at the top of the structure as well as vegetation in the vicinity.

In a letter to Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, she said steps should be taken to control the vegetation, including regular removal of dry grass, fallen branches and plastic waste.

Tourist screening should be tightened so that no one is able to take flammable items inside the fort, the Baramati MP said in the letter.

There must be an increase in the number of guards on the fort for effective patrolling, she said, adding that the area needs a fire safety mechanism.

A probe into the fire was launched on Wednesday by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The Devgiri fort, also known as Daulatabad fort, is a major draw among the tourists visiting the district. It is located around 16 km from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city. It was once the capital for the Yadava Dynasty in the ninth to 14th century. PTI AW BNM