Sulking BJP leader Sadananda Gowda hints he will reveal his political move on Wednesday

Bengaluru: Confirming that Congress has sent him feelers, sulking former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP D V Sadananda Gowda on Tuesday said saffron party leaders have also reached out to him and that he will take a decision at an appropriate time.

The 71-year-old former Union Minister, who is upset over being denied the ticket to contest from Bangalore North again, said he has planned to call a press meet tomorrow to "share everything." "Congress people have asked me, also BJP, what decision has to be taken, I will decide at the appropriate time," Gowda told reporters.

Asked whether BJP high command has contacted him, he said he will share everything tomorrow, "or else there will be nothing to say tomorrow." Gowda, who had served as Karnataka BJP President in the past, on Monday said he will share his "inner feelings" soon.

Expressing his displeasure over not getting re-nomination and against some party leaders without taking any names, he said "there is nothing left to say that BJP is a party with a difference in Karnataka." BJP shifted Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, who is currently representing Udupi-Chikmagalur Lok Sabha segment, to contest from Bangalore North.

Gowda had earlier announced his decision to retire from electoral politics, but later backtracked saying that there is pressure on him to contest the election again.

Meanwhile, Gowda, who is a Vokkaliga, one of the dominant communities in the state, met leaders of 'Rajya Vokkaligara Sangha' on Tuesday.

"Rajya Vokkaligara Sangha President and all its office bearers had sought an appointment to meet me, wanting to talk to me, but I said I myself will come to meet them. They have shared certain things with me. I don't want to divulge things now. I have called a press meet tomorrow, I will share all matters there," he said after the meeting.

'Rajya Vokkaligara Sangha' President D Hanumanthaiah said the community stands behind Gowda, who has done good work in the government and the party.

"Why is the ticket not given to him (Gowda)? Whichever the party may be, if they give less tickets to the community or neglect the community, we will fight," he said, pointing out to community leaders like D K Shivakumar in the Congress not being made the Chief Minister, and BJP not giving tickets to Gowda, Prathap Simha and C T Ravi.