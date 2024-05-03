Sulking Cong leader Naseem Khan meets Chennithala in Pune; speaks at Rahul's rally

Mumbai, May 3 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Naseem Khan, who quit as a member of the party's campaign committee to protest against the Maha Vikas Aghadi not fielding any minority community candidate in Mumbai, on Friday said Rahul Gandhi was fighting a battle of justice to all.

After the grand old party named Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad as the party's candidate for the Mumbai North-Central Lok Sabha seat last week, Khan said he would not campaign in the remaining phases as the Congress had not named a single Muslim candidate. He was keen to contest that seat.

Khan was on Friday called to Pune by All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of the state Ramesh Chennithala for talks.

Khan said he had a two-hour discussion with the party leaders highlighting the concerns of the minority community on not being given representation in the elections.

He said the leadership agreed to look into his issue raised by him.

The Congress leader then spoke during a rally in Pune that was addressed by Rahul Gandhi. Khan said the Wayanad MP was fighting the battle of justice for all and it needs to be strengthened. PTI MR NP