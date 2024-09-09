Sultanpur encounter: Cong UP chief meets Mangesh Yadav's family, calls for probe by sitting HC judge

Jaunpur (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai on Monday called for an investigation by a sitting high court judge into the police encounter that resulted in the death of Mangesh Yadav -- an accused in a recent robbery case -- after meeting his family here.

Yadav was allegedly involved in a heist at a jewellery store in Sultanpur district worth around Rs 1.5 crore, according to police.

Rai visited Mangesh Yadav's residence in Agraura village in Jaunpur district on Monday, offering condolences and assuring the family of all possible assistance.

Speaking to the media, Rai denounced the encounter as "fake" and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

"This encounter is entirely unjust. It should be investigated in the manner the family desires," Rai said.

Criticising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said, "Mangesh was the only son of his parents. If he was indeed a dacoit, would he be sleeping at home? If he was committing crimes, would he stay at home?" Rai said that the investigation should be conducted by a current high court judge to ensure transparency, reflecting the family's demand. He alleged that the incident was a case of murder and claimed that those opposing the administration face a similar fate.

Rai also accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of harbouring criminals within its ranks and alleged that officials were being coerced into actions under government pressure.

He also claimed that the wife of the STF officer involved in the encounter has been appointed to the women's commission, and this way the government is pressuring officers with undue influence.

The controversy revolves around an August 28 robbery in Sultanpur, where jewellery worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore was stolen from a shop.

Mangesh Yadav, who was wanted in connection with the case, had a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head. The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) claimed to have killed Yadav in an encounter on September 5, 2024.

Rai further expressed concern over the victim family's financial difficulties and pledged that the Congress party would provide any necessary support.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over the incident and termed the encounter as "fake" and alleged that it was done based on the basis of the accused's caste.

Earlier on Monday, UP Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar denied allegations of opposition parties that the police were carrying out encounters based on the accused's caste, saying no partiality is practised by the state police.

"Police do not do such things... When bullets are fired on police, those who have faced such situations, who are our former officers, all of them know about it... I deny all such things and police take action completely impartially," he told reporters in Lucknow. PTI COR KIS SKY SKY