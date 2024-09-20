Sultanpur jewellery shop robbery: Suspect injured in encounter with police

Lucknow, Sep 20 (PTI) A suspect in the Sultanpur jewellery store robbery case was injured in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday, a senior police official said.

In the encounter carried out by the Special Task Force (STF) in association with the local police, the suspect Ajay Yadav alias DM, who was carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his head, was injured, Additional Director General, STF and ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash said in a statement.

Silver jewellery, money, illegal arms and cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused, he said.

Five men had looted jewellery worth Rs 1.5 crore at gunpoint from the jewellery shop in Thateri Bazaar on August 28.

On September 5, Mangesh Yadav, a wanted criminal involved in the robbery, was killed in an encounter with the police, officials said.

Three other accused in the case -- Sachin, Pushpendra, and Tribhuvan -- are in police custody, they said.

Later, one Vipin surrendered in court.