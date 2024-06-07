Sultanpur, Pilibhit and Parliament will miss you: Gone Prakash Rao to Maneka Gandhi

New Delhi: Former legislator and ex-chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Gone Prakash Rao has expressed disappointment over the defeat of former union minister and eight-time Member of Parliament (MP) Maneka Gandhi from Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

"I feel sad for the people of Sultanpur parliamentary constituency as they would not be able to avail your precious services for the next five years as their MP," Rao said in a statement.

Gandhi had represented Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency six times and Sultanpur twice during her political career. She had served as a minister in the governments headed by VP Singh, Chandra Shekhar, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi.

"You have done commendable services to the Pilibhit and Sultanpur parliamentary constituencies in the past 45 years, thereby serving the nation all the time," added Rao. "Madam, Sultanpur will miss you. Pilibhit will miss you and Indian Parliament will miss you."

Gandhi is a well-known environmentalist and animal rights activist.

"You are honestly into social services since last five decades, which is very very essential to society and our country. Madam, I assure you that we will be with you and let us continue the programmes which you have started for a noble cause," Rao said.