Sultry weather in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Hot and humid weather troubled Delhi residents on Thursday with only marginal relief expected over the weekend.

Advertisment

Intermittent rains are likely over the next five or six days with the intensity peaking on the weekend, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast showed.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. The maximum temperature settled at 35 degrees Celsius.

Bountiful rains in July gave Delhi its best air quality for the month in five years, while the average maximum temperature also dropped to its lowest level since 2016, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city recorded 384.6 mm of rainfall in July, which is the second-highest in the month in the last 15 years, compared to the normal of 195.8 mm.

It gauged above-normal rainfall in the last four months -- 53.2 mm against a normal of 17.4 mm in March, 20.1 mm against an average of 16.3 mm in April, 111 mm against a normal of 30.7 mm in May and 101.7 mm against a normal of 74.1 mm in June.

The average maximum temperature in July was 34.7 degrees Celsius, the lowest since 2016 when it was 34.5 degrees Celsius. PTI GVS CK