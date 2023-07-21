Summary revision of electoral rolls: Thane collector seeks help of political parties to speed up work

Thane, Jul 21 (PTI) The Thane district authorities on Friday sought the help of political parties in the month-long special summary revision of electoral rolls underway since July 21.

Advertisment

Thane Collector Ashok Shingare said political parties must appoint booth-level agents to help authorities with the work.

Booth level agents are party functionaries authorised to help booth officials so that electoral rolls can be revised periodically and all eligible persons find their names in it.

Parties must get in touch with voter registration officials to take this matter forward, Shingare said. PTI COR BNM BNM