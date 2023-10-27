Summary revision of voter list begins in Delhi; number of voters up by 1.69 lakh

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Residents of Delhi have another chance to get their electoral details corrected or get enrolled as voters if they are not already, as a summary revision of electoral rolls began in all 70 Assembly segments on Friday.

According to the draft electoral roll published Friday, the number of new voters has increased by 1.69 lakh. The number of new female voters at 90,984 was higher than new male voters at 78,809.

The projected population of Delhi was 2,16,67,604, out of which, 1,48,60,653 were registered voters. These voters included 80,75,210 male and 67,84,276 female voters, said a statement from Delhi Chief Electoral Officer.

The number of voters was 1,46,90,756 in the last electoral roll published in November 2022.

The number of third gender voters stood at 1,167 as compared to 1,063 in the last electoral roll, it said.

Vikas Puri Assembly constituency has the highest number of voters, 4.30 lakh, while the Delhi Cantt constituency has the smallest electorate of 75,783.

Tilak Nagar seat had the highest gender ratio, 956, while Tughlakabad in south Delhi, the lowest at 706.

The special summary revision - 2024 aims to give opportunities for correction in electors' particulars and also to invite objections against any wrong inclusion in the electoral roll, said Delhi Chief Electoral Officer P Krishnamurthy in a statement.

"The primary objective of the special summary Revision - 2024 is to include newly eligible and left out voters. Those who have completed or will be completing the age of 18 years on or before the date January 1, 2024 can apply to become voters," he said.

According to another provision in the special summary revision, any citizen, who is going to attain the age of 18 on any of the subsequent qualifying dates in 2024 - April 1, July 1, or October 1 -- may also file his or her claim for getting enrolled as a voter.

Such persons can fill up Form-6 for the purpose now but their voter cards will be issued after the relevant qualifying date, the CEO said.

A person, whose name has been deleted from the electoral roll wrongfully, can file an appeal under Section 24 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, within 15 days with the District Election Officer during the revision period.

The final publication of the electoral roll will be done on January 5, 2024.