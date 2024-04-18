Summer break for Bengal's state-run and aided schools from April 22 in view of scorching heat

Kolkata, Apr 18 (PTI) The West Bengal government has declared an early summer break for state-run and aided schools from April 22 in view of the prevailing heat wave conditions.

A notification by the school education department said apart from students, the teaching and non-teaching staff of the schools will be on leave during the period, unless directed otherwise by the election authorities in light of the Lok Sabha elections.

"Considering the prevailing heatwave situation, the competent authority has decided to prepone the summer vacation in the schools under your administrative jurisdiction with effect from April 22 except for schools in hill areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, wherein the existing academic schedule may continue until further order," the notice issued by school education secretary to the presidents of primary education and secondary boards said.

Earlier, in view of the elections and keeping in mind that many schools in the northern parts of Bengal have already been turned into camps for security forces as also booths, the summer vacation had been scheduled from May 6.

Education Minister Bratya Basu said private schools are also being requested to bring forward the summer holidays in the interest of students.

A school education official said the total number of holidays apart from weekend off days and public holidays should not be beyond 65 for a school, calculating both summer and puja vacations and the Christmas-New Year week.

"The earlier notification had specified that summer holidays will be from May 6 till June 2. And though the last notification did not specify a possible date of re-opening, I think June 3 will be the day of reopening. We will intimate about the tentative reopening date in the next notification," he added. PTI SUS RG MNB