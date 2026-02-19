Summer special package of Rs 2,000 will be given to women every year: TN Minister

Chennai, Feb 19 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan on Thursday announced that a summer special package of Rs 2,000 will be provided to eligible women every year.

The sum, which was disbursed this month ahead of summer along with the monthly entitlement to women beneficiaries of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam will be continued every year, she told the Assembly.

On February 13, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that his government credited Rs 5,000 directly into the bank accounts of 1.31 crore women heads of family ration cardholders under the monthly assistance scheme of the state government.

Apart from advancing Rs 3,000, which was the three-monthly instalments, he said an amount of Rs 2,000 was included as summer special package. PTI JSP JSP KH