Summer trouble: Schools in Himachal's Una district to be closed from June 1-30

Una, May 27 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh education department has announced holidays for schools in Una district from June 1 to 30 in view of the scorching heat during summer, officials said on Tuesday.

The department said the summer vacation will be split into two terms: throughout June and in August.

As per the revised schedule, all Una schools will remain closed from June 1 to 30, and will reopen on July 1. The classes will continue till August 2, after which schools will close again for a short break from August 3 to 12.

Somlal Dhiman, Deputy Director of Primary Education, said that previously the state government had scheduled summer vacations from June 1 to 8, and then again from July 12 to August 12 for summer-closing schools.

"The temperature in Una during June often soars to 44-45 degrees Celsius. Teachers' unions have been frequently urging the government to either reschedule the holidays or adjust school timings in view of the intense heat. Therefore, this year, the education department has taken a proactive step to offer full relief to the students during the summer season," Dhiman said.

He further said that there are a total of 744 government schools in Una district, including 474 primary schools, 84 middle schools, 45 high schools and 141 senior secondary schools. Thousands of students attend these schools daily.