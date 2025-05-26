Summer vacation in Punjab schools from June 2 to 30

Chandigarh, May 26 (PTI) Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Monday announced summer vacation in all schools from June 2 to 30.

He said that all government, aided, recognised and private schools in the state will remain closed during this period.

The minister encouraged students to utilise this period for engaging themselves in extracurricular and enriching activities, stating that this break would provide students and staff with a much-needed respite during the peak summer month. PTI CHS AS AS