Summit in Chandigarh stresses skill-based, experiential learning to boost student employability

Chandigarh, Jun 14 (PTI) A summit titled 'From Campus to the World: The Employability Transition' organised here identified experiential learning and skill-based education as key tools to improve student communication and real-world readiness. Co-hosted by Federation University Australia, Employability.life, and the Punjab Unaided Colleges Association (PUCA), the event brought together education leaders, industry experts, and policymakers to discuss reforms needed in higher education to meet global workforce demands.

"Experiential learning helps students not only grasp concepts but also apply them in real-world settings. It enhances confidence, soft skills and makes them street-smart," Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Federation University Australia Paul Oppenheimer said.

He said that the university's co-operative education model combines academic study with structured work placements, preparing students for careers, not just exams.

Raja Dasgupta, Chief Executive Officer of Employability.life, said, "Today's graduates must be able to communicate clearly, work across cultures, and think on their feet. Our programs embed these elements into the curriculum through AI-driven models and industry exposure." Rajya Sabha MP and Chancellor of Chandigarh University Satnam Singh Sandhu attended the conclave as a distinguished guest and commended the focus on bridging academic knowledge with practical skill-building. He called for greater investment in employability-centric education.

A panel discussion on 'From Degrees to Digital Careers' featured voices from Australian academia, the Australian Trade and Investment Commission, and Indian universities. Panellists advocated integrating soft skills development, real-time projects, and digital fluency into mainstream education.

Anshu Kataria, President of PUCA, noted that India's private colleges must lead in transforming curricula to include communication training and industry interaction."Global readiness requires more than academic success -- it needs holistic development," he said.

Members of PUCA were present from all over Punjab. Manpreet Singh Manna, Vice Chancellor of Chandigarh University, underlined the role of experiential learning in making students job-ready.

"This shift is not optional; it's essential for aligning with industry needs and global standards," he added.

The summit concluded with testimonials from students who shared how hands-on learning experiences had significantly improved their confidence and communication abilities.