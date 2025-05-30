Summit: Policymakers, experts to focus on clean air as driver of India's economic growth

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Think tank Council for International Economic Understanding (CIEU) will host Aironomics 2025 on Saturday to highlight the link between clean air and India's development and economic goals.

Organised under the Bharat Climate Forum, developed in collaboration with advisory firm Dalberg, the summit will bring together policymakers, businesses and experts to focus on clean air as a driver of India's economic growth.

"Air pollution is a year-round crisis in India but also offers a chance for progress," said CIEU.

Key discussions will include financing models like carbon markets and green bonds, technology for real-time air quality monitoring and community-driven initiatives.

Officials from the Centre and states, representatives from WHO, UNEP, World Bank and others are expected to participate.

CIEU said the summit will highlight opportunities for investment worth Rs 35,000 crore and job creation in the biogas and EV sectors. PTI GVS ZMN