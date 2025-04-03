Sunburn’s inaugural edition of Summer Fest all set for May 11 in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Apr 3 (PTI) Global electronic music giants, DJs Dimitri Vegas, DubVision, Third Party and Vini Vici will be performing at the inaugural edition of Sunburn Summer Fest, to be held in Bengaluru on May 11.

Summer Fest, which will also be held in Shillong on May 10, is curated by the organisers of Asia’s biggest electronic dance music (EDM) festival, Sunburn.

Karan Singh, CEO of Sunburn, in a press release said, “It’s the start of a fresh chapter for Sunburn. Bringing world-class electronic music to Shillong and Bengaluru is just the beginning and we are excited to create an immersive celebration where fans can experience summer through music, art and culture.” According to him, the festival grounds will transform into immersive dreamscapes featuring towering palm trees, cascading tropical flowers and hypnotic light installations that pulse with the rhythm of the music.

Elaborate LED displays adorned with cutting-edge projections, holographic elements and synchronised light shows will extend the artists' performances beyond sound into multisensory spectacles, he added.

Tickets are available for sale from April 3 on BookMyShow. PTI JR ROH