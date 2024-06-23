Sundar Singh Bhandari helped many politicians, that era of loyalty different: Vasundhara Raje

Udaipur, Jun 23 (PTI) Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Sunday said that BJP leader Sundar Singh Bhandari belonged to an "era of loyalty" that is gone from politics, with leaders now ignoring their seniors who they learnt from.

Raje was addressing a programme in Udaipur organised to mark the death anniversary of RSS ideologue Bhandari.

"You all know how many workers Bhandari helped and took them to the top. He held the fingers of so many workers and helped them move forward in their political career," she said about the former governor of Bihar and Gujarat.

"That era of loyalty was different. Today, people try to cut the finger which they held while learning to walk." Raje also remembered and praised former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former vice president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat among other BJP and RSS leaders, saying they guided her and many others.

At the beginning of the programme, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria stopped an elderly man from garlanding the guests at the event.

Kataria said it is not appropriate to disturb an ongoing programme for offering a garland, which should be done after the programme.

Later, Raje met the man, who was also an RSS worker. PTI SDA SKY SKY