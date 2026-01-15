Sundargarh clash: Prohibitory orders imposed, internet suspended, educational institutes shut

Bhubaneswar/Rourkela, Jan 15 (PTI) Odisha’s Sundargarh administration on Thursday imposed prohibitory orders and suspended internet services for 24 hours in the town following a violent group clash in which at least 12 people, including some police personnel, were injured, officials said.

The incident took place in the Regent Market area around 2.30 pm, a police officer said, adding that the clash erupted over an argument related to a food item between two youths.

"Both groups allegedly used sharp weapons against each other and also pelted stones. Police used mild force to disperse them and brought the area under control," the officer said.

Following the incident, the administration imposed Section 163 of BNS in the area to prevent further escalation and keep law and order under control.

"The situation is now under control. Prohibitory order under Section 163 of BNS has been clamped in the town. We have also suspended the internet services for 24 hours from 6 pm," Sundargarh collector Subhankar Mohapatra said.

He added that any kind of gatherings, rallies and protests have been banned in the town.

All schools, colleges and other educational institutions in the Sundargarh municipality area will remain closed on Friday as a safety measure, the collector said.

"We will hold a meeting of the peace committee soon," he added.

All shops and commercial establishments, excluding medical stores, milk vans, and other emergency services, in the town will remain closed, said Tejaswini Behera, sub-collector, Sundargarh (Sadar).

DIG Western Range Brijesh Rai, Sundergarh SP Amrit Pal Kaur and senior officials were present at the spot and appealed to the residents to maintain peace.

"Ten platoons (300 personnel) police force have been deployed and prohibitory order under Section 163 of BNS has been imposed," Rai said, adding that among the injured police personnel, one has been admitted to hospital.

The DIG of Odisha Police informed that the clash erupted around 2.30 pm over dispute on some "food item" and the situation remained under control since 5 pm.

"We have intensified patrolling in the area while additional force has been mobilised from nearby areas," he added.

Speaking about the incident, SP Kaur said, "We are going to register two cases in connection to the incident. So far, no one has been arrested but we have video footage. After examining the evidence, we will take action." PTI COR BBM AAM BBM MNB