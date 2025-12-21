'Sundays on cycle' has reshaped mindset of youth, society: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Puducherry, Dec 21 (PTI) Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said 'Sundays on Cycle' has changed the mindset of youth and reshaped societal attitude towards fitness.

Flagging off a Cyclathon marking the anniversary celebration of 'Sundays on Cycle' movement on the beach road here, the union minister said what began as a local experiment in New Delhi a year ago has evolved into a nationwide phenomenon.

Launched in December 2024, the initiative has seen the participation of over a lakh people pedal every Sunday, covering more than 700 districts.

Mandaviya said, "men, women, senior citizens, police and defence personnel, teachers, farmers, delivery staff, corporates and others ride shoulder to shoulder through cycling." According to the minister, the 'Sundays on Cycle' movement has changed the mindset of the youth and society. Fitness is no longer an individual activity as it has become a shared celebration.

Supported by nearly 5,000 NaMo Fit India cycling clubs, the initiative has moved fitness from the gym to the streets.

Over the years, 'Sundays on Cycle' has become a behavioural change and awareness platform. The movement has supported several causes such as fight against obesity and cancer, propagate plastic-free India and cycling has emerged as a tool for health, environment, emotional wellbeing and national awareness, he pointed out.

"The digital strength of Fit India has taken participation to a new level," the Minister said and added that over 13 lakh citizens now tracked their cycling distance, carbon savings and activities on the Fit India App earning Carbon Credits.

Claiming that the celebration in Puducherry has special significance as it coincides with World Meditation Day, Mandaviya said the territorial government deserved appreciation for supporting and hosting this meaningful cultural and fitness celebration.

He noted that every km cycled saved nearly 218 grams of carbon emission.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who spoke at the event, said, "Cycling ensures sound body and mind. It could keep at bay several ailments and routine practice would enhance the quality of mindset of the people." Lt Governor K Kailashnathan, Speaker R Selvam, Home Minister of Puducherry A Namassivayam, Chief Secretary to Puducherry government Sharat Chauhan and officials of SAI were among those present.

Around 1,000 children from different institutions in Puducherry participated in the cyclathon. The Central Minister, the Speaker and Puducherry Home Minister also joined them to pedal through several parts of Puducherry to highlight the theme that Sundays on Cycle is a good medium to achieve Fit India. PTI COR ROH