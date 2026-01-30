Sunetra Pawar likely to take oath as Maharashtra deputy CM

Pune, Jan 30 (PTI) Sunetra Pawar, Rajya Sabha MP and the wife of deceased deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is likely to be sworn in as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday, NCP sources said.

"Tomorrow, a parliamentary board meeting of the Nationalist Congress Party will take place, where Sunetra Pawar will be elected as the leader of the legislature party," said a source.

"It is likely that she will be sworn in as deputy chief minister by tomorrow evening," said the source, privy to the developments. PTI SPK VT RSY KRK