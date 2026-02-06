Mumbai (PTI): Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday said Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar must take charge as the party president.

The party's top post fell vacant after Ajit Pawar was killed in a plane crash in Baramati on January 28.

Bhujbal, the state's food and civil supplies minister, told reporters here that he would meet her when she comes to Mumbai and urge her to accept the request.

Asserting that all decisions have been taken after consulting Sunetra Pawar, Bhujbal said even her election as NCP legislature party leader was a collective decision and not of any particular leader or leaders.