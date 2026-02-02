Sunetra Pawar pays tribute at memorial of Maharashtra's 1st CM Y B Chavan

Pune, Feb 2 (PTI) Maharashtra's newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Sunetra Pawar visited Karad in Satara district on Monday and paid tributes at the memorial of the state's first chief minister Y B Chavan.

This marks her first official tour since assuming office on Saturday.

After reaching Karad from Baramati (in Pune district) in the morning, Sunetra Pawar paid floral tributes at 'Pritisangam', the memorial of Yashwantrao Balwantrao Chavan, whom NCP founder Sharad Pawar regards as his mentor.

Her late husband, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, also frequently invoked Chavan and his ideologies.

Later in the day, Sunetra Pawar is slated to visit Phaltan in Satara district to meet the family of Ajit Pawar's Personal Security Officer Vidip Jadhav, who was killed along with him in the air crash in Baramati last week.

Ajit Pawar and four others died in the plane crash on January 28.

Sunetra Pawar became the state's first woman deputy CM on January 31. PTI COR GK