Sunetra Pawar Oath

Mumbai (PTI): Sunetra Pawar, 62, the wife of late NCP chief Ajit Pawar, was on Saturday sworn in as Maharashtra's first woman deputy Chief Minister at a ceremony in Mumbai.

Following her husband, deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's death in an air crash in Baramati on January 28, the Nationalist Congress Party, a constituent of the Mahayuti government, elected her as the leader of its legislature wing.

A letter to that effect was submitted to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who forwarded it to Governor Acharya Devvrat.