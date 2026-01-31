Sunetra Pawar Oath

National

Sunetra Pawar takes oath as Maharashtra's first woman deputy Chief Minister

Mumbai (PTI): Sunetra Pawar, 62, the wife of late NCP chief Ajit Pawar, was on Saturday sworn in as Maharashtra's first woman deputy Chief Minister at a ceremony in Mumbai.

Following her husband, deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's death in an air crash in Baramati on January 28, the Nationalist Congress Party, a constituent of the Mahayuti government, elected her as the leader of its legislature wing.

A letter to that effect was submitted to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who forwarded it to Governor Acharya Devvrat.

