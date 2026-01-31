Mumbai (PTI): NCP's Rajya Sabha member Sunetra Pawar will be sworn-in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, replacing her deceased husband and party chief Ajit Pawar, at the Lok Bhavan here at 5 pm on Saturday.

Lok Bhavan (formerly Raj Bhavan) gave this information.

Governor Acharya Devvrat, who is currently in Mussoorie, will arrive in Mumbai at 4 pm, it said.

NCP's legislature party meeting is scheduled to take place in the city at 2 pm, where Sunetra Pawar is set to be named as its leader. After that she will take oath as the first woman deputy CM of the state.

She held talks with party leaders after arriving here from Baramati early morning on Saturday.

Ajit Pawar, who was deputy chief minister and finance minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government, was killed in a plane crash in Baramati along with four others on January 28.