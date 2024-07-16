Sunetra Pawar visits Modibaug, fuels speculation she met Sharad Pawar

Mumbai, Jul 16 (PTI) Rajya Sabha member Sunetra Pawar on Tuesday visited the Modibaug area in Pune, where NCP founder Sharad Pawar has a house, giving rise to speculation that she may have met the estranged uncle of her husband Ajit Pawar.

“Sunetra Pawar went to Modibaug today to meet the sister of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar,” NCP functionary Suraj Chavan said.

Modibaug is among the most prestigious residential projects in Pune.

There was buzz in political circles as the visit came a day after Chhagan Bhujbal, senior leader of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, met Sharad Pawar.

“Sharad Pawar is the senior most member of the Pawar family. So, if she met him, I think she did a very good thing,” Bhujbal said.

Maharashtra industries minister and leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Uday Samant, said, “If Sunetra Pawar met Sharad Pawar today, only she can comment on it. But I want to make it clear that all is well within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.” “I told Pawarsaheb that he is a senior politician and it was under his tenure as chief minister that the state government gave reservation to the OBCs. Now since the atmosphere in the state is tense, he should take initiative to stop this. There is sharp divide between Marathas and OBCs,” Bhujbal had told the media after meeting Sharad Pawar at the latter’s Mumbai residence on Monday. PTI VT VT