New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) The NCW on Tuesday said the "derogatory" remarks made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sunil Raut against rival Shiv Sena candidate Suvarna Karanje were unacceptable and contrary to the spirit of equity and equality enshrined in the Constitution.
The National Commission for Women (NCW) sought police action against Sunil Rawat, the brother of party leader Sanjay Raut.
Sunil Raut and Karanje are pitted against each other in Mumbai's Vikhroli seat for the November 20 Assembly polls.
The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) candidate allegedly made the comments at an event in the Tagore Nagar area of suburban Vikhroli on October 27 and a video of it later went viral on social media.
The Mumbai police has registered an FIR against Sunil Raut for the alleged offensive remarks.
The NCW, in a post, said, "The derogatory remarks made by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sunil Raut on the woman candidate Suvarna Karanje are not only unacceptable but also contrary to the spirit of equity and equality enshrined in the Constitution".
"The police filing of a case following this incident is a necessary step, as such statements vitiate the election atmosphere and hurt the dignity of women. The National Commission for Women takes suo motu cognizance of this statement and requests the Director General of Police, Maharashtra to take strict action in this matter and send a detailed action report to the Commission within three working days," the NCW said in the post. PTI UZM RHL
Sunil Raut's comments against rival candidate 'unacceptable': NCW
