Sunita Kejriwal holds closed-door meeting with Sharad Pawar

Pune, Aug 19 (PTI) Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal currently in jail in the excise policy case, met Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar at the latter's office in Pune, an AAP leader said on Monday.

"We (AAP leaders) are not aware of the topics discussed in the meeting on Sunday night. As per my knowledge, it was a courtesy meeting between the duo," he said, adding that AAP MP Sanjay Singh accompanied Sunita Kejriwal.

Sunita Kejriwal declined comments when media persons sought to know details about the meeting.

Pawar, a veteran politician and former Union minister, is one of the tallest leaders of the INDIA bloc which includes the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Sunita Kejriwal had campaigned for AAP during Lok Sabha elections in the absence of her husband.

