Sunita Kejriwal to launch 'Kejriwal's guarantees' for Haryana: AAP

Chandigarh, Jul 19 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita will launch "Kejriwal's guarantees" for Haryana, where the polls are scheduled later this year, AAP's state unit president Sushil Gupta on Friday said.

Sunita Kejriwal will launch "Kejriwal's guarantees" during a townhall in Panchkula on Saturday, Gupta told reporters here.

"We don't make promises like the BJP and Congress, we give guarantees. These will be Arvind Kejriwal's guarantees, not (Narendra) Modi's hollow guarantees," he added.

When asked if these guarantees will include that Haryana should get SYL waters, Gupta quipped, "Haryana should get water. Every state should get water. Distribution of water is the job of the Central government, the prime minister." The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had on Thursday said it will contest all 90 assembly seats in Haryana, claiming people want "badlav" (change) and are looking at it with great hope.

For the upcoming assembly polls, Gupta said the party will hold 45 meetings Vidhan Sabha segment wise.

Launching an attack on the ruling BJP, he termed it as anti-farmers.

He alleged the government used all tactics, including 'lathis', tear gas etc. to crush their agitation.

Gupta also alleged that law and order situation in the state has deteriorated.

"Jungle raj prevails in Haryana. Murder, extortions have become common. The government is unable to rein-in criminals, but they use all their might to stop farmers from proceeding to Delhi in support of their demands," he said.

Meanwhile, Gupta said that Yuvraj Dutt, the cousin brother of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and late Sunil Dutt's nephew, joined the AAP here on Friday.

He said that Yuvraj was impressed by the AAP's model of giving good governance, which include good education, health, jobs for all.

"He lived in Mumbai earlier and also worked in many multinational companies, but has now shifted to his ancestral village Mandoli in Haryana's Yamunanagar district. He wants to serve his people. He has also started an organic fish farm," Gupta said.

Yuvraj told reporters that he was impressed by the AAP's drive against corruption.

"It impressed me a lot and attracted me towards the party," he said.

Responding to a question, he said that he was not averse to contesting the upcoming Haryana elections.