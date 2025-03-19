Sunita Williams’ return is historic triumph of perseverance: TN Guv

Chennai, Mar 19 (PTI) NASA astronaut Sunita Williams’ return to earth at the conclusion of the scientific mission to the space station was more than a homecoming. It was a historic triumph of perseverance, proving that determination and courage transform adversity into achievement, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said on Wednesday.

Welcoming Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore on their successful mission, the Governor said months in the unforgiving expanse of space tested the limits of endurance, adaptability and resolve. "Yet you conquered every challenge with unwavering determination and resilience," Ravi said.

In a post on the official handle of the Raj Bhavan, the Governor said: "Your return is more than a homecoming; it is a historic triumph of perseverance, proving that determination and courage transform adversity into achievement. May your journey ahead open new frontiers and inspire future explorers to push the boundaries of the cosmos." Welcoming the Crew 9 home, NASA said astronauts Nick Hague, Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore, and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov splashed down off the coast of Florida on Tuesday concluding their scientific mission to the Space Station.

They returned to Earth in their SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, NASA said on its social media handle.

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said in a post: "saluting the resilience of #SunitaWillams & #ButchWilmore for surviving unplanned 9 long months in space, facing uncertainty & challenges." "Especially @Astro_Suni ! She stood strong—an epitome of courage & determination. Her journey is not just about space exploration but about women’s strength & empowerment. As an Indian-origin astronaut, her exemplary journey is a testament to perseverance," Palaniswami said.

He welcomed home Crew 9 Team of four to Earth and said "your story will continue to inspire generations. @NASA @SpaceX #Dragon @AIADMKOfficial." PTI KH