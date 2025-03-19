Sunita Williams returns to Earth after 8-day mission turned into 9-month challenge in space

New Delhi: An eight-day mission for NASA astronaut Sunita Williams to the International Space Station (ISS) turned out to be a challenge of a lifetime as problems cropped up on her Boeing space flight that stretched her stay in orbit to over nine months.

Williams and Wilmore bid farewell to the ISS, their home since last June, departing aboard a SpaceX capsule alongside two other astronauts.

The capsule undocked from the space station on Tuesday and splashed down off the Florida coast on Wednesday morning after clocking 286 days in space. This was Williams' third space flight and she has clocked a cumulative 608 days in space.

A former US Navy captain, Williams, 59, was born to a Gujarati father Deepak Pandya hailing from Jhulasan in Mehsana district and Slovenian mother Ursuline Bonnie Pandya on September 19, 1965 in Euclid, Ohio.

Proud of her multicultural roots, Williams has carried symbols of her heritage to space, including samosas, a Slovenian flag and Ganesha idol during previous missions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Williams as she returned to Earth after an unscheduled 286-day stay at the ISS and hailed her as a "trailblazer and an icon".

"Space exploration is about pushing the limits of human potential, daring to dream, and having the courage to turn those dreams into reality. Sunita Williams, a trailblazer and an icon, has exemplified this spirit throughout her career," Modi said.

President Droupadi Murmu also greeted Williams, calling her "India's daughter", and her fellow astronauts.

"Congratulations to the entire team behind the safe return of NASA's Crew 9 mission on Earth! India's daughter Sunita Williams and her fellow astronauts have inspired everyone with their perseverance, dedication and never-say-die spirit.

"Their historic journey is a tale of determination, teamwork and extraordinary courage. I salute their unwavering resolve and wish them excellent health!" Murmu said in a post on X.

On her third mission to the ISS in June last year along with Wilmore, which lasted for 286 days, Williams also created history by setting a record for the most time spent in spacewalking by a woman.

Williams now has 62 hours and nine minutes of extra-vehicular activity, surpassing former astronaut Peggy Whitson's record of 60 hours and 21 minutes, a feat Williams achieved on January 30.

Williams had an aptitude for science since her childhood but her dream was to be a veterinary doctor. A visit to the US Naval Academy, where her brother Jay was enrolled, got her attracted to becoming a naval officer.

It was the time when Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun was making waves. When Williams got an opportunity to join the Naval Aviation Training Command, she was all set to fly a combat aircraft but had to opt for a helicopter.

Designated as a naval aviator in 1989, she served at Helicopter Combat Support Squadron 8 in Norfolk, Virginia, and made overseas deployments to the Mediterranean, Red Sea and the Persian Gulf in support of Desert Shield and Operation Provide Comfort.

Williams played a key role in transporting troops and humanitarian aid. Her leadership skills and ability to perform under extreme conditions set her on the future path as an astronaut.

Williams was selected as an astronaut by NASA in 1998. She underwent training at the Johnson Space Center. She also worked in Moscow with the Russian Space Agency on the Russian contribution to the ISS.

She launched on her first mission on December 9, 2006 aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery to join ISS Expeditions 14 and 15 for a 195-day stint in orbit.

Williams returned to the space station on July 17, 2012 onboard Russian spacecraft Soyuz for a four-month stay before returning to Earth on November 19.

On April 16, 2007, she became the first person to run a marathon in space, completing the Boston Marathon on a treadmill on the space station in 4 hours and 24 minutes.

She became only the second woman to lead the ISS during her second spaceflight in 2012. She oversaw station operations, completed a triathlon in orbit and captured a now-iconic image appearing to "touch" the Sun during a spacewalk.

Williams has visited India on at least three occasions, including in 2007 and 2013, soon after her space missions and was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2008.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi had written a letter to Williams, hailing her as one of India's illustrious daughters and inviting her to visit the country.

Married to Michael J. Williams, a federal police officer, Sunita is an avid runner, swimmer and cyclist.