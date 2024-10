New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) The national capital on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's normal, with the weather department forecasting a clear sky for the day.

The humidity was 83 per cent at 8.30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius. PTI NSM DV DV