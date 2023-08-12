Sunny day in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 36.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Advertisment

The minimum temperature settled at 27.3 degrees Celsius, normal for the season, it said.

The weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky for Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 36 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

The humidity oscillated between 69 per cent and 54 per cent, the Met office said.

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, the national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 125 at 7 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NIT RHL