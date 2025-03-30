Sunny day in Delhi, air quality remains moderate, says Met office

New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 32.4 degrees Celsius, 0.2 notches below the season's average, the Met office said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast strong surface winds for Monday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 33 and 17 degrees Celsius.

Sunday's minimum temperature was 16.3 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches below the season's average. The humidity levels fluctuated between 32 per cent and 20 per cent during the day.

The city's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 133 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good,' 51-100 'satisfactory,' 101-200 'moderate,' 201-300 'poor,' 301-400 'very poor,' and 401-500 'severe.'