Sunny day in Delhi, maximum temperature settles at 27 deg C

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi on Sunday settled at 27 degrees Celsius, 0.4 notch below the seasonal average, the Met office said.

The weather department has forecast mist on Monday with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle at around 29 and 13 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Sunday's minimum temperature settled at 14.8 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The humidity levels fluctuated between 81 per cent and 33 per cent.

The air quality at 6 pm was in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 122, the Central Pollution Control Board said.

A reading between 0-50 is considered 'good,' 51-100 'satisfactory,' 101-200 'moderate,' 201-300 'poor,' 301-400 'very poor,' and 401-500 'severe.'