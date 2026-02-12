New Delhi (PTI): The air quality in the city was recorded in the 'poor' category on Thursday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 201.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 11.6 degrees Celsius, 1.4 notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather office has forecast clear weather on Thursday. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 26 degrees Celsius.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.