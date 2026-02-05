Sunny morning in Delhi; AQI settles in poor category at 271

New Delhi (PTI): The city woke up to a warmer morning on Thursday, with the minimum temperature settling at 10.2 degrees Celsius.

The air quality in the city was 'poor' with the Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 271.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

The weather office has forecast moderate fog on Thursday and shallow fog on Friday and Saturday.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 22 degrees Celsius.