Sunny morning in Delhi; air quality 'poor'

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Delhi woke up to a sunny morning on Saturday and the minimum temperature settled at 17.4 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees above the season's average, the Met office said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the sky is likely to remain clear through the day and the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

The air quality was in the 'poor' category with an AQI reading of 227 at 9 am, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

The AQI had been "moderate" for the last three days.

According to forecasts by the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) of Delhi, the AQI is likely to improve marginally on Sunday. PTI AHD VBH RHL