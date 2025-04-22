Delhi weather today: Sunny morning in national capital, max temp likely at 40 deg C, AQI 'poor'

New Delhi: It was a sunny morning in the national capital on Tuesday with the air quality recorded in the 'poor' category.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 20.9 degrees Celsius, 5.3 notches below the season's average, according to the weather department.

The humidity was recorded at 59 per cent at 8.30 am.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a clear sky during the day, and the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 40 degrees Celsius.

The air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 227 at 9 am.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.