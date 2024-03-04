Advertisment
National

Sunny morning in Delhi, minimum temperature at 9.5 deg C

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi: The national capital woke up to a sunny Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 9.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, the meteorological department here said.

The city recorded traces of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 88 per cent, according to the meteorological department's weather bulletin.

The weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 26 degrees Celsius.

