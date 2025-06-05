Sunny morning in Delhi, rain likely

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Delhi on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius, 2.2 notches below the season's average, officials said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms and rainfall are expected during the day, while the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 am was 61 per cent.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the 'moderate' category, with a reading of 146 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI BM RHL