Cloudy skies in Delhi, rain expected today with max temp at 33 deg C

New Delhi: It was a sunny morning in the national capital on Thursday and the minimum temperature settled at 23.3 degrees Celsius, 2.3 notches below the season's average, officials said.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the sky will remain cloudy and rainfall is expected during the day.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius, it said.

The humidity at 8.30 am was 90 per cent.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the "satisfactory” category with a reading of 61 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".