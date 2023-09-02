Sunny Saturday in Delhi, similar weather likely Sunday

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) It was a sunny day in the national capital on Sunday and the maximum temperature settled at 36.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the Met office said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), similar weather is likely on Sunday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 37 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Saturday's minimum temperature settled at 27.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the IMD said.

The humidity levels oscillated between 69 per cent and 44 per cent, the IMD said.

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 136 at 7 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI NIT RHL