Sunny skies return to Delhi after long time, mercury reaches 36.2 deg C

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Delhiites on Tuesday witnessed a sunny day after a long time, with the maximum temperature rising slightly to 36.2 degrees Celsius, over two notches above the normal, according to the meteorological department here.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thundershowers in the city for Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the capital will remain under a 'yellow' alert for the next two days, according to the Met.

According to the IMD's colour code, a 'yellow' alert warns people to "be aware", forecasting bad weather conditions that could worsen, potentially disrupting daily life.

On Monday, after a morning rain, the city recorded a high of 33.6 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature rose three degrees higher. The humidity oscillated between 83 per cent and 60 per cent during the day, according to weather data.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Wednesday are likely to hover around 35 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively, the MeT said.

The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Tuesday was recorded in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 88 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI NSM RPA