Sunny Thursday in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The national capital on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 24.8 degrees Celsius, 1.4 notches above the season's average, the Met office said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will experience strong surface winds on Friday and the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 26 and 10 degrees Celsius.

Thursday's minimum temperature was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches above the season's average.

The air quality was in the "moderate" category with the AQI settling at 131 at 8 pm, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The humidity at 5.30 pm was 34 per cent. PTI BM RHL