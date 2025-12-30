Sunrise Festival holds immense potential for Arunachal: Khandu

Itanagar, Dec 30 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said the Sunrise Festival in Anjaw holds immense potential not only for the border district but for Arunachal Pradesh as a whole.

The Sunrise Festival at Dong in Anjaw district is the first-ever New Year festival in Arunachal Pradesh, built around the unique experience of witnessing India's earliest sunrise.

Khandu described the opening day of the Sunrise Festival as a "magical experience", as the northeastern state welcomed India's first rays of the rising sun amid gentle winds, lush green landscapes and warm sunshine.

Sharing moments from the festival site on X, the chief minister said the early hours at Dong, marked by yoga and meditation, reflected the calm, beauty and spiritual energy of the easternmost corner of the country.

Khandu, along with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, formally declared open the five-day Sunrise Festival on Monday at Dong.

He said the festival has been conceived with a long-term vision to create sustainable livelihood opportunities for local entrepreneurs, promote responsible tourism and help small businesses grow in the remote border district.

"A decade from now, the aim is to see this festival grow while strictly following the principle of 'leave no trash, leave no trace'," Khandu said, adding that the festival holds immense potential not only for Anjaw district but for Arunachal Pradesh as a whole.

The chief minister said that the focus would remain on balancing tourism growth with environmental responsibility and community participation.

Nestled near the meeting point of the Lohit River and the Himalayan foothills, Dong is known as one of the most offbeat destinations in the country.

The festival seeks to turn this natural phenomenon into a shared cultural experience, bringing together travellers, local communities and artists to celebrate nature, heritage and new beginnings.

The inaugural day saw visitors settling into the village with traditional welcomes and cultural performances by indigenous communities, while the mornings were marked by guided treks to the sunrise point, yoga sessions and quiet moments of reflection as the sun rose over the mountains, officials said.

The festival also highlights local culture and adventure through village walks, storytelling, music, art residencies and interactions with the indigenous Meyor tribe.

Adding to the experience, the venue also featured an impressive display by the Indian Army, showcasing modern equipment and technology, underlining the preparedness and presence of the armed forces in the frontier region.

The festival will continue till January 2, with each day centered on themes of culture, adventure, renewal and gratitude, culminating in the first sunrise of the New Year and a closing ceremony honouring local communities, volunteers and participants who made the event possible, they added.