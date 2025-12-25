Sunrise Festival in India's easternmost village to welcome New Year

Itanagar, Dec 25 (PTI) Tourists can usher in the New Year at Arunachal Pradesh's Dong, the first village in India to witness the sunrise, amid a lineup of cultural performances and adventure activities.

The first Sunrise Festival will begin on December 29 and continue till January 2, bringing together artists, explorers, scholars and travellers from across India and abroad, officials said on Thursday.

Located in the remote Anjaw district near the India-China-Myanmar tri-junction, Dong, home to the Meyor tribe, is known as the first place in India to witness sunrise, they said.

The five-day community-led celebration will mark the country's first sunrise of the New Year, aiming to showcase Arunachal Pradesh as a destination for nature, culture, adventure and sustainable tourism, they added.

Programmes will include traditional sunrise ceremonies, cultural performances by communities from across the state, guided treks, nature walks, river activities, eco-camping, village tours, photography expeditions, workshops, folk-art and craft sessions, and local food showcases.

Organisers said the event will follow a strict sustainability approach with the theme of 'No Trash, No Trace, No Excuses', promoting responsible travel and eco-friendly practices.

A sunrise pledge will also be administered on January 1, they said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the festival highlights Dong's unique distinction as the easternmost point of India and will offer visitors a rare blend of nature, culture and adventure, while showcasing the rich heritage of indigenous communities.

Khandu said the initiative is aimed at promoting sustainable tourism, creating livelihood opportunities for locals, and establishing Dong as a landmark of India's geographical and cultural identity on the global tourism map.

The festival is expected to emerge as a signature event for Northeast India, highlighting the region's natural beauty, cultural diversity and commitment to eco-tourism, officials said.

Dong lies about 7 km from Walong on the left bank of the Lohit river, surrounded by snow-capped mountains and pine forests.

The nearest airport is Tezu, around 200 km away, while the nearest railway station is at Tinsukia in Assam, about 300 km away. From there, visitors have to travel by road to reach the village. PTI UPL SOM