Sunshine back as Mumbai gets respite from heavy showers

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) After reeling under heavy downpour for the past few days, Mumbaikars on Thursday heaved a sigh of relief, with parts of the city seeing sunlight after almost a week.

Things began returning to normal, with schools and college remaining open. There were also no advisories about train or flight disruptions.

Most parts of the Island city witnessed bright sunlight till late Thursday afternoon. The sky was overcast in the evening but there was hardly any rain except occasional intense showers at isolated locations.

Western suburbs recorded average 10.51 mm rainfall from 8 am to 6 pm, while Eastern suburbs recorded 3.87 mm and Island City only 0.74 mm.

BEST buses were running as per their normal schedule. Spokespersons of both Central Railway and Western Railway claimed that their suburban services were running normally during evening peak hour.

Water receded from train tracks and parts of Mumbai airport.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted ‘cloudy sky with moderate rain’ till August 25.

Rainfall reduced significantly in the metropolis since Wednesday, with no overnight showers reported, an official said.

On Wednesday, IMD’s Mumbai unit sounded a ‘yellow alert' for the city, forecasting moderate rainfall.

The IMD uses a colour-coded system—green, yellow, orange, and red—to warn citizens about the severity of upcoming weather. This system helps people prepare and plan ahead for rain, thunderstorms, and other hazards.

A yellow alert indicates potentially adverse weather that could cause minor disruptions.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “The overall rain situation in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra is pretty much under control, though some areas were still witnessing heavy rainfall.” A few commuters complained about some delays in suburban services on Central Railway and Western Railway. The buses of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking are operating normally, said an official.

The intensity of rains began to ease on Wednesday, putting life back on track, days after heavy rains battered the financial capital, submerging roads, rail tracks and leading to flight and train disruptions.

Local train services on the Central Railway's Harbour line (CSMT-Panvel route) resumed from 3 am on Wednesday after 15 hours of disruption, bringing relief for commuters, while schools and colleges opened after a rain-enforced holiday.

On Tuesday evening, 782 passengers were rescued after two overcrowded Monorail trains on elevated tracks got stuck between stations in Mumbai on a day of torrential rains.

Incessant rains over the past few days in various parts of the state, including the capital Mumbai and its metropolitan region, had thrown life out of gear. Hundreds of people had to be shifted to safety due to flooding, which also damaged crops on a large scale.

In the recent heavy rains, actor Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu bungalow, Prateeksha, had ankle-deep water entering the compound as seen in a viral video.

The footage showed a rain-soaked stretch outside the residence, where floodwater steadily seeped into the premises.

Western suburbs of Mumbai received more rain compared to Eastern suburbs and Island City since Tuesday morning, a civic official said. PTI KK NR VT KRK